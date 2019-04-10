Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Vincent A. Bower Obituary
Vincent A. Bower

Port Huron Twp. - Vincent Arthur Bower, 96, of Port Huron Township died Sunday, April 7, 2019.

He married Jean Nevin on April 12, 1944 at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2000. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was recipient of the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and Air Medal. He retired as a Vice President from Mueller Brass. He enjoyed golfing.

Vincent is survived by two children, Barbara (John) Krohn and Michael (Jo-Anne) Bower; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Charles) Heidema, Kristine (Rolf) Geiselhart, John (Amy) Krohn, Michael (Autumn) Bower, and Anthony Bower; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or any charity. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
