|
|
Viola June "Vi" Heim
Port Huron - Viola June "Vi" Heim, 96, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born October 5, 1923 in Port Huron to the late Elmer and Emma Sopha. She married Peter "Ernie" Heim on August 5, 1944 in Port Huron and they had 68 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2012. After they were married, they moved to Maryland while Ernie was in the Naval Air Corps during World War II. After the war, they returned to Port Huron and started their family.
Vi was employed with the Port Huron Area School District for 19 years. After retirement, she volunteered as a secretary at St. Christopher Catholic Church and was very involved with the church groups and their activities. She later became a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Vi was known for her humor, quick wit, and rhubarb pies. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, watching birds in her yard, quilting, crafting, and playing games (especially cards and dominos). She took most pleasure in spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children, Larry (Susan) Heim, Gilbert "Gib" Heim, Sandra (Rev. Robert) Chapman and Nancy (Ray) Banka; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Napoleon Sopha, Henry Sopha and Ralph Sopha; and two sisters, Grace Becker and Jenny Dore.
A Funeral Mass will be scheduled in the future at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020