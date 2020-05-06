Services
Violet Alvina Osterland

Violet Alvina Osterland Obituary
Violet Alvina Osterland

China Twp. - Violet Alvina Osterland, age 98 of China Twp., passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020. She was born December 15, 1921 in Casco Twp. to the late Bernard and Helen Lipke. On October 1, 1949 Violet married Virgil Osterland. He predeceased her in 1984.

Violet worked side by side with her husband Virgil on the family farm for many years. She was an active lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco Twp., where she also was a member of the Ladies Aid, ELCW, prayer chain and church choir. Violet was an avid bowler and bowled in leagues into her 90's. She also enjoyed embroidering. Her family will remember her as a patient and loving grandmother who also adored her great grandchildren. Many others will remember her for her wonderful apple pies.

She is survived by her children, Joyce (Dennis) Bringard and Lyle (Debbie) Osterland; grandchildren, Brandon (Renee) Osterland, Bryon (Nikki) Osterland and Brent (Stephanie) Osterland; great grandchildren, Brock, Lyncoln and Bowman Osterland; special sister in law, Myrtice Lipke and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Erma Fordt, Melvin Lipke, Laverne Lipke, Russell Lipke, Alvira Beier and Bernard Lipke.

Special thanks go to her nieces Janet and Karen for all their assistance and compassionate caregiving. Also to Gail, Barb and Christina of Ascension Home Care, for their help, support and friendship.

Private family graveside services will be conducted with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020
