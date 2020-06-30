Violet B. O'Connor
Port Huron - Violet Belle O'Connor, 88, of Port Huron, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born July 12, 1931 in Port Huron to the late Orville Matthews and Barbara Anglebrant Matthews Rowley. She married William Edward O'Connor on September 2, 1950 in St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Violet raised her family and was a lifelong resident of Port Huron. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald (Linda) O'Connor Sr. and Matthew (Melisa) O'Connor; a daughter-in-law, Katherine O'Connor; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward O'Connor; three sons, Richard James O'Connor, William Edward O'Connor Jr. and Timothy Patrick O'Connor; and her sister, Rosella Matthews Cain.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited amount of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.