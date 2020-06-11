Virginia "Ginny" Laethem



Virginia "Ginny" Laethem passed away on 6/7/20, following a brief illness. Ginny was born on July 24th, 1942, in Detroit Michigan to Earl and Margaret Sanders. Ginny grew up in the city of Detroit but was a long-time resident of the Port Huron area, having moved here in 1970. She graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit in 1960, and as an adult took many college courses in math and machine programming. She loved the outdoors and has been an active member of the Blue Water Outdoor Club since 1986, serving as President of the club for many years until her death. She loved to travel, and enjoyed hiking, biking, and camping. She especially loved the water and spent time at the beach and along the riverfront whenever she could. She was fiercely independent, a progressive thinker, always curious, and a lifelong learner. She was a loving mother and Aunt. She is survived by her 2 children, Karen Wilhelm and Joseph (Jackie) Wilhelm, as well as nephews Daniel (Ariel) Prieur, John Prieur, and James (Rachel) Prieur, and niece Mary (Kerry) Hersch as well as her many longtime wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sharon Horan. A celebration of her life will take place at the Fort Gratiot County Park North Pavilion, at the end of Metcalf Rd, from 3-5 pm on Friday, June 19th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Mid City Nutrition Program of Port Huron.









