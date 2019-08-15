|
Virginia Lipa Brown
East China Twp. - Virginia Lipa Brown, 92, of East China, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born March 21, 1927 in Detroit MI. She was raised by her St. Vincent de Paul parents Lawrence and Bernice Babel in Marine City MI. Virginia raised her three sons in Marine City. On October 18, 1974 she married Willis Brown and they resided in Taylor MI. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2010. Virginia returned to Marine City in 2011 where she enjoyed renewing old friendships and making new ones. She enjoyed cooking, her house plants and doing word searches but most of all she loved her family and friends. She is survived by her sons Robert (Cathy) Lipa and William Lipa. She was predeceased by her son Daniel. Also surviving are her Grandaughter Megan (Darryl) Cary and Kevin Lindke and great granddaughters Oaklei and Tessa. The family would like to thank her caretaker Michelle Terhune and dear friends Linda and Nelson Smith and Mary Schlottman.
Visitation will be at the Young Funeral Home, China Twp. on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marine City Old Newsboys. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit youngfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019