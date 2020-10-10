Virginia Ruth DriscollYale - Virginia Ruth Driscoll 97, of Yale, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lakeshore Adult Foster Care in Lexington with wonderful care provided by Bluewater Hospice.She was born in Rogers City, December 28, 1922, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Martin) Netkowski.Her marriage to Richard Driscoll was August 23, 1952, in Detroit. Richard preceded her in death on February 2, 1986.Virginia was an active and devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yale. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and reading. Virginia loved watching the freighters pass by in the St. Clair River. She most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family.Surviving are three daughters, Marianne (David) Wangler of Capac, Nancy (John) Halifax of Lake Isabella and Gerri (Ed) Armstrong of Yale and a son, Pat (Lori) Driscoll of Avoca; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Delphine Gatzke of Alpena, as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Netkowski, Marie Sullivan, Cecelia Sobeck, and Margaret Mumford.The family honors the memory of Virginia and invite you to visit and share memories Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yale, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Yale.Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".For information and Guest Book