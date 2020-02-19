|
Vivian Wend
St. Clair - Vivian Wend, age 88, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully on February 18th, 2020. She was born on September 8th, 1931 to the late John and Genevieve Wisniewski. On July 22nd, 1950 Vivian married James Wend, who preceded her in death in 2007. Vivian loved working in her flower garden, reading, and playing cards. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Vivian was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Karen), David, Donald (Quincy), Dennis (Diana) Wend; daughter, Deborah (Jerry) Romanko, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her siblings; Gerald and Shirley Wisniewski, and Roy Wagner.
A funeral mass will be Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Friday, February 21st from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. As well as 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to mass on Saturday. A rosary will be recited on Friday at 7 p.m. Following mass, interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020