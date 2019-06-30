Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Walter E. Gronek Jr.


1933 - 2019
Walter E. Gronek Jr. Obituary
Walter E. Gronek Jr.

Marysville - Walter Edward Gronek Jr., 85, of Marysville, died Friday, June 28, 2019.

He was born September 18, 1933 in Port Huron to the late Mary and Walter Gronek Sr. He married April Newhart on May 4, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Gronek owned and operated Gronek Party Store and car wash in Marysville. He graduated from Port Huron High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He was a developer of over 300 homes and also owned the Pilot House Restaurant for several years. Walt enjoyed golf and wintering in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, April; six children, Allan (Cindy) Gronek, Robert (Sabrina) Gronek, Daniel (Danielle) Kilbourn, Kenneth Warshefski, Karl (Kathy) Warshefski and Julie (Mark) Pettee; many grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his devoted dog, Mollie.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marysville Community Fund through the Community Foundation of St. Clair County or to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.

To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019
