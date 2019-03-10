Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
All Nations Redemption Center
Walter H. Williams Obituary
Walter H. Williams

Goodells -

Walter H. Williams, 68, of Goodells, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born May 1, 1950 in Haddock, Georgia to the late John and Juanita Williams. He married Arvelia Williams in Port Huron on August 3, 1986.

Walter served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation. He was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 32 years, Arvelia Williams; five children, Eddreika (Buck) Williams-Barr, James Cathey, Lisa Cathey, Tamiko (Ricky) Edwards, and Keisha Austin; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters, Josie and Delores Williams; a brother, Donald (Sherry) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister and six brothers.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at noon on Friday, March 15, 2019 in All Nations Redemption Center. Reverend Armstead Diggs will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.

Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
