Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Young Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy East
China, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Young Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy East
China, MI
Walter J. Davis


1958 - 2019 Obituary
Walter J. Davis Obituary
Walter J. Davis

Marine City - Walter J. Davis, age 60, of Marine City, passed away to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019. He was born November 20, 1958 to Carol Wolf and the late James Davis. He graduated from Marine City High School in 1977. Walter was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (Doug) Blanton, and Bryan Davis; grandson, Liam Blanton; sister, Linda Davis.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Alan David; and step father, Otto Wolf.

A Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 22nd at 11:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City following the service. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 21, 2019
