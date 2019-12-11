|
Walter John Olney
Fort Gratiot - Walter John Olney, 86, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, December 9, 2019.
He was born September 6, 1933 in Port Huron to the late Walter and Agnes Olney. He married Jean Edith Kelly on November 27, 1956 in Angola, Indiana. She died June 22, 2018.
Mr. Olney was employed as a printer with the Times Herald, retiring in 1990. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Walter was very active with Woodmen of the World and volunteered at the Thomas Edison Depot Museum. He collected coins and enjoyed watching freighters and researching his genealogy. Most of all he loved his wife, his companion for 62 years.
He is survived by two children, Kim Marie (Daniel) McKenzie and Walter Allen (Mary) Olney; four grandchildren, Melissa (Corey) Zweng, Heather (Jason) Smith, Rebecca (Elijah) Underwood and Kevin Olney; four great grandchildren, Cody and Kyle Zweng, Atreyu Smith and Bryson Underwood; a brother, William (Arlene) Olney; and a sister, Maureen (Fred) Keeney. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Olney.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Forbes will officiate.
Private inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Council. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019