Walter K. Bradtke
Murray - Mr. Walter K. Bradtke, 85, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Bradtke was born on October 24, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late Mr. Walter King Bradtke and Estella Rimkavich Bradtke. He graduated from both Notre Dame and Michigan State University and worked as a Mental Health Clinician at St. Claire County Community Mental Health until retirement. He and his wife, Marion, are members of St. John Episcopal Church in Murray. They spent lots of time traveling the world, volunteering with activities at Spring Creek Healthcare and enjoying their time at Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Darin Kindred.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, Marion Bradtke of Murray, to whom he married on September 15, 1985; four sons, Mark Bradtke of Michigan, Stephen Bradtke, Kevin Bradtke and Gregory Kindred of Colorado; three daughters, Mary Karen Bradtke, Shawn Elizabeth Oppliger (Douglas) of Michigan, Heather LaChance (Jack) of Canada; a sister, Veronique Harlow of Illinois; 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071 or Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
