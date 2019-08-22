|
Walter L. Mitchell
Port Huron - Walter L. Mitchell, 75, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 at home surrounded by love and family.
He was born November 27, 1943 in Port Huron to the late John W. Kyles and Minnie Belle Mitchell. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam War.
He married Suzette Spear Curry on February 15, 1969 in Port Huron. Walter was employed by DTE for 39 years before retiring in 2010. Deacon Walter Mitchell was an active member of Bethlehem Temple Church and was also a member of All Nations Church of God in Christ
He leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved and devoted wife of 50 years, Suzette Mitchell; three sons, Raynard Adams of Detroit, Edward and James Curry of Port Huron; seven grandchildren, Brittney Curry, Jasmine (Joseph) Treat, Jordan Curry, Casey Devroy Curry and Darrien, Siah and Alon Curry; eight great grandchildren; a brother, William Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Gary (Dwanna) Mitchell and James Mitchell; sister, Mary Ann Jones; and a best friend, Michael James Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August, 23, 2019 in All Nations Church of God in Christ with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 22, 2019