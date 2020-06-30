Walter "Nick" Stone
Fort Gratiot - Walter "Nick" Stone, 93, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born April 23, 1927 in Detroit to the late Steven and Helen Stone. He married Margaret "Meg" DeRoo on October 23, 1954 in Detroit. Walter served in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Hiram Walker Distilleries and went on to be Vice President of its subsidiary W.A. Taylor and Company prior to his retirement. Walter enjoyed playing tennis, walking and wintering in Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret "Meg"; and two children, Adam and Tracey Stone.
A Mass will be held at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Church in Port Huron. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center Prostate Cancer Program.