Wanda Ellis Gronek
Port Huron - Wanda Ellis Gronek, Port Huron, 95 years old, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, September 17, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Flint, Michigan in 1923 to the late Lottie and Fred Ellis, Mom lived in Goodells, in a home her father built himself. She married William Gronek in 1946, (who preceded her in death in 1973) and she had four children: Vic(Carol), Bill (Denise), Marianna, Mark (Julie); five grandchildren: Vic (Lisa), Kim (Ken) Gelinski, Megan, Katie, and Quinn Gronek; five great-grandchildren: Victor, Justin, Nolan, and Ryan Gronek, and Kelly Gelinski; two great-great-grandchildren: Logan and Braden Gronek; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Her siblings Albert, Ardith, Arnold, Jerry, Ted, and Waneta, all preceded her in death.
During the Great Depression, Mom remembered riding to town for supplies in an open wagon with her grandfather. As an adult she worked as a carhop, dental assistant, during WWII at a munitions factory, in tool & die shops, with her husband they owned and operated Gronek's Fruit Market in Burtchville, and she retired from a local newspaper.
Mom made the best homemade pies and dressing for family Thanksgiving dinners, and loved to cook and bake, sew, crochet, and play the piano. A remarkable woman and loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, and a friend to many, Wanda was kind, with a big heart, and her family loved her in return with all their hearts.
A Mass of Resurrection will be 11:00am Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Holy Trinity Parrish St. Stephen Catholic Church, 325 32nd Street, Port Huron. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Friday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron and Saturday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am at the church.
Pallbearers will be Quinn Gronek, Katie Gronek, Ryan Gronek, Megan Gronek and Kelly Gelinski.
Memorial tributes may be made to Lakeshore Legal Aide.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 19, 2019