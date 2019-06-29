|
|
Wanda M. Graves
Sandusky - Wanda M. Graves, age 83, of Sandusky, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born Sunday, September 8, 1935 in Deckerville, Michigan to the late Frank and Laurine (Graham) Ritchie. Wanda married Robert L. Graves on August 15, 1992 in Sandusky, Michigan. Wanda was a member of the Sandusky Baptist Church. She worked as a bookkeeper/office manager at Swift Body Mfg., Sanilac Medical Care Facility, and Evangelical Homes where she made many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Graves. Her brother, Duane (Norma) Ritchie. Two sister in laws: Grace Lentner, and Nancy (Mark) Caringi. Twelve nieces and nephews: Sharon Ritchie, Rosanne (Larry) Rose, Marilyn Ryan, Donna Ritchie, Donald Ritchie, James Lentner, Diane (Matt) Golynski, William (Jennifer) Lentner, Kristy Quandt, Heather (Roger) Anderson, Christopher (Michelle) Caringi, and Timothy (Meghan) Caringi. Seventeen great nieces and nephews. Four great great nieces and nephews. Many cousins and dear friends.
Visitation hours will be held Sunday, June 30th from 2-8 P.M. and on Monday, July 1st from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at the Hacker Funeral Parlors.
Funeral serivce will be Monday, July 1st at 11:00 A.M. at the Hacker Funeral Parlors.
Pastor Brian Cuddie will officiate.
Burial will be in Downing Cemetery, Deckerville.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Sandusky Baptist Church, or the Sanilac Medical Care Facility.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hacker Funeral Parlors
Online condolences for the family may be at www.hackerfuneralparlors.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 29, 2019