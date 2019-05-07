Wanda M. Langolf



Marysville - Wanda Madeline Langolf, 89, of Marysville, died peacefully on May 6, 2019.



She was born March 17, 1930 in Marysville to the late Roy Edward and Leona Agnes (nee: Barry) Prescott. She married John Langolf on June 3, 1950 in Our Savior Lutheran Church, Port Huron. He died on November 15, 2018.



Wanda was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #449 in Marysville. She loved to crochet, paint ceramics, and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.



She is survived by three children, Jean (Bud) Gilbert, Roy (fiancé Lisa DeLeary) Langolf, and Kellie (Sam) Bordato; eight grandchildren, Robin Buccellato, Heather (Stephen) Ritter, Stacey (Stephen) Earl, Lindsay (Stephen) Walters, Evan Langolf, Alyssa (Jimi) Plouffe, Nicholas (Cassie) Pontine and Christopher Gilbert; nine great-grandchildren, James, Katrina and Karli Buccellato, Matthew Charest, Courtney Seale, Zoe Ritter, Andrew Earl, Roman Plouffe and Aimee Gibbons; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ava Charest. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Hamilton; and her only sister, Rose Marie Hawley.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1023 Michigan Ave., Marysville with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.



A Committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com or villagefh.com Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019