Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
1023 Michigan Ave
Marysville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
1023 Michigan Ave
Marysville, MI
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
4200 Belford Rd
Holly, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Langolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Langolf


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda M. Langolf Obituary
Wanda M. Langolf

Marysville - Wanda Madeline Langolf, 89, of Marysville, died peacefully on May 6, 2019.

She was born March 17, 1930 in Marysville to the late Roy Edward and Leona Agnes (nee: Barry) Prescott. She married John Langolf on June 3, 1950 in Our Savior Lutheran Church, Port Huron. He died on November 15, 2018.

Wanda was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #449 in Marysville. She loved to crochet, paint ceramics, and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Jean (Bud) Gilbert, Roy (fiancé Lisa DeLeary) Langolf, and Kellie (Sam) Bordato; eight grandchildren, Robin Buccellato, Heather (Stephen) Ritter, Stacey (Stephen) Earl, Lindsay (Stephen) Walters, Evan Langolf, Alyssa (Jimi) Plouffe, Nicholas (Cassie) Pontine and Christopher Gilbert; nine great-grandchildren, James, Katrina and Karli Buccellato, Matthew Charest, Courtney Seale, Zoe Ritter, Andrew Earl, Roman Plouffe and Aimee Gibbons; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ava Charest. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Hamilton; and her only sister, Rose Marie Hawley.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1023 Michigan Ave., Marysville with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

A Committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com or villagefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now