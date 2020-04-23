|
Wanetta L. Chadwick
Kimball Towship - Wanetta L. Chadwick, 66, of Kimball Township, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born September 27, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Nelson and Charlotte Arnold.
Wanetta was employed with Aludyne Corporation. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, reading, and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Timothy) Cagle and Andrea Firestone; two grandchildren, Joshua Wasylk and Serenate Searles; six great grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Ryan, Conner, Jacob and Emerie; three sisters, Rose (Dwight) Smedley, Lillian (Leslie) Fye and Margaret Neiporte; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Chadwick; parents, Nelson and Charlotte Arnold; brother, Edward Arnold; and sister, Lois Provost.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020