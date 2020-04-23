Resources
More Obituaries for Wanetta Chadwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanetta L. Chadwick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanetta L. Chadwick Obituary
Wanetta L. Chadwick

Kimball Towship - Wanetta L. Chadwick, 66, of Kimball Township, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

She was born September 27, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Nelson and Charlotte Arnold.

Wanetta was employed with Aludyne Corporation. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, reading, and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Timothy) Cagle and Andrea Firestone; two grandchildren, Joshua Wasylk and Serenate Searles; six great grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Ryan, Conner, Jacob and Emerie; three sisters, Rose (Dwight) Smedley, Lillian (Leslie) Fye and Margaret Neiporte; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Chadwick; parents, Nelson and Charlotte Arnold; brother, Edward Arnold; and sister, Lois Provost.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -