Warren E. "Bud" Hicks
Port Huron - On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Warren E. (Bud) Hicks passed away surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 4, 1927 in Armada to the late Elroy and Reta Hicks. He married Lois E. Mills on May 15, 1948. She died February 6, 2018.
He is survived by his children, David (Carol) Hicks, Linda Olah, Robert (Yvonne) Hicks and James (Marsha) Hicks; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara (James) Brown, a brother, Thomas (Betty) Hicks and sons-in-law, David Olah and Keith Enlow.
Warren was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed on the Destroyer Escort USS Barnes during WWII and the Korean War. Following military service, he worked for Detroit Edison for forty years in the Overhead Lines Division. In retirement, he traveled extensively in Europe and the United States and spent winters in Arizona playing golf and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
As a native of Port Huron, he actively participated in the community. He was a loyal member of Port Huron Lodge #58 F. & A.M for 64 years, the Detroit Valley of the Scottish Rite and the Moslem Shrine. Golf was his passion and he was a long-time member of Black River Country Club, serving as president in 1976. He was an avid sailor, sailing in a number of races including one Port Huron to Mackinac Race with the Port Huron Yacht Club.
When frequently asked the key to longevity, Warren replied, "Work hard, play hard and love one another."
A private family and Masonic Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Reverend Drew Hart will officiate. Family and friends may view the livestream of the service by going to Warren's obituary page on the Pollock-Randall Funeral Home website.
Inurnment will be in Allied Veterans Cemetery, Port Huron. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the Old Newsboys.
