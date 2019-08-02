|
Warren H. Newton
Traverse City - Warren H Newton, 86, passed away July 31, 2019 in Traverse City.
Warren was born on July 20, 1933 in Lexington to the late Russell Ara and Carrie (Scott) Newton.
He graduated in 1952 from Croswell Lexington High School. Warren served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
He married Shirley Jose on October 27, 1956 at the Applegate United Methodist Church.
Warren found joy in making new things out of old, restoring old cars, tractors, building motor homes and making lovely things on his wood lathe, including almost 1,000 pens.
Warren was a long time member of the Port Huron United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Black River Antique Power Club as well as past member of the Jaycees in Croswell where he received a Senators Award.
He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1992.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Leland (Maxine) Newton, Melvin (Sarah) Newton; brothers-in-law Ralph Harneck and Bill Walding.
Warren is survived by his wife of 62 years; son Loren (Kathy); daughter Marilyn (Rainer) Romatka; grandchildren Alex (Katie) Newton, Breanna (Ian) McGurn, Johannes and Benjamin Romatka; great grandchildren Sam and Maya Newton and Addison, Elizabeth and Nora McGurn; and his sister Marion Walding.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday August 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the Port Huron United Methodist Church. Light refreshments will follow at the church.
He will be laid to rest at the Washington Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Port Huron.
Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your condolences and memories with the family. The family is being served by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019