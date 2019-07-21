|
Wayne A. Manns
Fremont Twp. - 73, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
He was born Thursday, June 13, 1946, in Croswell the son of the late Bill and Gladys (Ball) Manns.
His marriage to Linda Wilson was Saturday, November 7, 1964, in Fremont Twp.
Wayne was employed as a bricklayer with the late Fred Edgerton and a tractor mechanic for the former Seaton-Manns Farm Store, Yale. He then worked for the former Bitner Bros. Tool Company, Ferndale as a toolmaker before co-owning and operating Mid-Michigan Tool Company, Inc. of Fremont Twp. with his brother Marvin from 1980 until his retirement in 2003.
He was a member of the Jeddo Lions Club, board member of the Mid Thumb Bowman's Club and enjoyed golfing, hunting and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved flying his plane out of the Yale Airport and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife Linda of 54 years and four children and their spouses, Nicole (Tim) Manns of Yale, Patrick and Tina of Brown City, Dan of Yale and Mike and Jamie of Yale; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother Marvin (Beth) Manns of Yale and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Don and Susan.
The family honors the memory of Wayne and invite you to visit and share memories Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with funeral services at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Max Amstutz, will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019