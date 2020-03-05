|
|
Wayne A. Yake Sr.
Port Huron - Wayne Allen Yake Sr., 81, of Port Huron, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1938 in Illinois to the late Frank and Pearl Yake.
Wayne served in the United States Navy. He was a bridgetender for the City of Port Huron for 20 years before his retirement. He enjoyed following the Detroit Tigers, watching the freighters on the river, and was a professional clown named Wango for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene; two daughters, Vicki (Chris) Kahabka and Lisa (Grace) Yake; two stepsons, Gary (Stephanie) Caughel and Brian (Rhonda) Caughel; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; four siblings, Earl (Linda) Yake, Joyce (Dwaine) Manaska, Edwina (Ken) Carson, and Jackie Fye; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; a son, Wayne Allen Yake Jr.; a brother, Frank Yake; and a sister, Lillian Snaden.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Pastor Dan Surbrook will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020