Wayne Allen Eldred
Wayne Allen Eldred

Trufant - Wayne Allen Eldred, age 84, of Trufant, formerly of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his son and Spectrum Health Hospice. The son of Rex Norman & Marie Eula (Evans) Eldred, he was born on February 5, 1936 in Edmore.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army and following his discharge, he earned his teaching degree from Central Michigan University. On January 31, 1959 he married Mary Louise Neilsen, a native of Trufant, and together they enjoyed 44 years of marriage until Mary passed away in 2003. In 2004, he married the former Grace Sydney (Walker) Peterson, who preceded him in death in 2014.

Wayne taught government and history at Richmond Community Schools for 26 years, and also coached Varsity Baseball and Junior Varsity Football, having been inducted into the Michigan High School Athletic Association Baseball Hall of Fame. In retirement, he and Mary made their home at Muskellunge Lake and wintered in Florida.

Surviving are his son, Mark J. Eldred of Trufant; three grandchildren, Matthew Eldred, Megan Eldred, and Leah Eldred; a sister, Janet & Earl Hatinger; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Bucholtz of Howard City, and Nancy Neve of Trufant; and several nieces and nephews.

Honoring Wayne's wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Wayne's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, (616) 754-5638.




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
