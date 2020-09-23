1/2
Wayne Arnold Bartrow
Wayne Arnold Bartrow

Wayne Arnold Bartrow, 76, formerly of Port Huron, died peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020 after a lengthy battle with COPD. He was born May 6, 1944 in Detroit to the late Alice and Arnold Bartrow.

He graduated from Port Huron High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Wade on August 12, 1966. Wayne served the Lord in many capacities within the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and most recently as a High Priest with the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Wayne's greatest joys were serving the Lord and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Wade) Bartrow, of Plymouth, MI, two daughters, DeAnne (Michael) Varitek, of Brookings, OR and Dawn (Paul) Linden of Plymouth, MI, five grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas and Michael Varitek, Jr., and Sean and Brooke Linden. Wayne is preceded in death by his infant son, Brian Wayne Bartrow, and four siblings, Everett Gersten, Arnold (Betty) Gersten, Keith (Ernestine) Gersten, and Phyllis (Jerry) Ferguson and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on November 28th at the Port Huron/Sarnia Restoration Branch, 1404 Garfield Street, Port Huron, MI at 1:00 PM; procession to Kinney Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memoriums may be made to the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints or the Salvation Army.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
