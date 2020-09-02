Wayne C. Goodwine
Port Huron Township - Mr. Wayne C. Goodwine, age 74, of Port Huron Township, passed away on August 31, 2020.
He was born on March 21, 1946, in Sandusky, to the late John and Margaret Goodwine.
Wayne married Ellen Anderson. Ellen preceded him in death on February 10, 1987.
He retired from Chrysler Corporation in 2000, a long-time farmer in Marlette, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Marlette Oil and Gas Board. Wayne enjoyed going to the 4 Star Restaurant in Marysville for the past 35 years, considering the staff and owners part of his family.
Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne (Cathryn) Goodwine, Wendy (Rick) Robb, Melissa (Kenneth) Tabor, Jeffrey (Ann) Goodwine and Pamela (Robert) Aaron; 10 grandchildren, and a new arrival soon; brother, John Goodwine and sister, Dorothy Reynolds along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Kinney Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday, 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gary Duff, Roger Duff, John Ostrander, Vern Diener, Charlie Hemingway, Chris Kovach and 2 honorary pallbearers, Steve Guitar and Ken Miller.
Memorial tributes may be made to Blue Water Hospice.
