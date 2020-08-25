Wayne E. Weaver Sr.
Port Huron - Wayne Eldon Weaver Sr., 70, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1950 in Port Huron to George and the late Mary Weaver.
Wayne served with the U.S. Marine Corps and later in the National Guard. He was employed with Mueller Brass prior to his retirement. He was a former member and Chaplain of the St. Clair County Honor Guard and was awarded the St. Clair County Veteran of the Year. He was a member of the Charles Hammond American Legion Post #8, Charles J. Fulton American Legion Post #382, the Charles Schoor V.F.W. Post 796, Disabled American Veterans
Chapter #12 and the Marine Corps League.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; father, George; children, Wayne (Tracy) Weaver Jr., Angela Rivet, Cheyenne Weaver and Richard Huemiller; step-children, Michelle Morley and Rebbecca Hoshowski; six grandchildren, Daniel (Jamie) Weaver, C.J. (Sieara) Weaver, Jordan (Crystal) Weaver, Ronald Nedrow, Austin and Nick Sills; three step-grandchildren, Joseph, Emerson and Ashton Morley; and four great grandchildren, Alyssah Smith, Aubree Weaver, Annabelle Sills and C.J. Weaver II. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cathey.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a private family service and military honors. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
Chapter #12. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com