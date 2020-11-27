Wendi S. Mitchell
Oxford - 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on April 25, 1946, the daughter of George and Rosalind (Dittmar) Stevens.
Wendi married Donald Mitchell Jr. on December 27, 1992 in Port Huron, Michigan.
Wendi graduated from Port Huron High School class of 1964. She then graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from Central Michigan University with a degree in Social Work in 1968. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, driving her 1969 Chevelle SS 396 (aka Shirley), and sharing her love for God with others.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Donald is her daughter, Angela McConnell; son, Damon Duva (Keri); step-son, Bryan Mitchell (Sara); step-daughter, Jennifer Diaz (Paul); step-sons, Steve Nowicki, Bill Nowicki; grandchildren, Reece McConnell, Luke McConnell, Maryn McConnell, Brynn McConnell, Drew McConnell, Dillan Duva, Dawson Duva, Ryan Diaz, and Giana Diaz.
Preceding Wendi in death are her parents, George and Rosalind; and son-in-law, Donald McConnell, Jr.
A Celebration of Wendi's Life will be held when COVID restrictions are reduced. Details to follow.
Memorials are suggested to Samaritan's Purse: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online
