Wesley Bruce McFadden



Clyde Township - Wesley Bruce McFadden, 89, of Clyde Township, died Monday, March 4, 2019.



He was born March 5, 1929 in Dresden, Ontario, Canada to the late Norman and Earla McFadden. He married Gloria Jean Zuehlke on January 17, 1948 in First United Methodist Church, Port Huron. She died June 30, 2017.



Mr. McFadden worked for and then owned and operated DiDuca Plumbing and Heating. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Gloria, loved spending their winters in Florida where they had many friends. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, coaching youth sports and spending time with his family.



He is survived by five children, Cathy (Ben) Raymo, Sue McFadden, Bruce (Lora) McFadden, Keith McFadden and fiancée, Jodie, and Greg McFadden; 20 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Madeline McCaw; and brother-in-law, Bill Zuehlke. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Phyliss Beadue and Keith (Marilyn) McFadden; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken and Eleanor Paul, Sid and Francis Zuehlke, Bob and Dorothy Zuehlke and Kay Zuehlke; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Vera Zuehlke.



Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Rev. Charles Jacobs will officiate.



Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary