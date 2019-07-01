|
|
Willard Edwin "Pete" Eschenburg, Jr.
Marysville - April 4, 1937 - June 29, 2019
Mr. Willard Edwin Eschenburg, age 82 of Marysville, Michigan, passed away on Saturday evening in McLaren-Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens.
He was born on April 4, 1937 in Mount Clemens, Michigan, a son of the late Willard Edwin and Marie (Cottrell) Eschenburg, Sr. Pete was the proprietor of a commercial construction company.
Pete was a member of the Moose Lodge No.158 in Port Huron and the American Legion Post No. 449 in Marysville. He enjoyed boating, Classic cars, going to casino's and tipping a few cold ones with his friends.
Surviving are three children, Jerry (Brenda), Terri Tromley and Danny (Michelle Loding); five grandchildren, Tonya Templin, Jennifer (Jason) Jessie, Heather (Thomas) Kruzmanowiski, Jessica Eschenburg and Olivia Loding; five great grandchildren, Kaylie, Luke, Connor, Blake and Alexander; four siblings, Betty Rhodd, Robert, Ron (Diane) and David (Dawn) Eschenburg; and his long time companion, Sue Eschenburg. Pete was predeceased by three siblings, Mary Manson, Carl Eschenburg and Linda Scott.
Visiting hours are on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Mr. Thomas Owczarek officiating. Entombment will follow at Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Moose Heart Foundation.
Share Memories at willandschwarzkoff.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 1, 2019