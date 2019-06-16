Willette L. Calliotte



Port Huron - Willette Louymone Calliotte, 47, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



She was born October 4, 1971 in Port Huron to William and Thelma Palmer. She married Jeffery Calliotte on July 9, 1993.



Mrs. Calliotte worked as a medical assistant at St. John Hospital in Detroit. She enjoyed modeling, beauty pageants, knitting and collecting antiques. Willette was devoted to her family.



She leaves to mourn her passing her two sons, Troy James of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Trevor Eugene Calliotte of St. Clair Shores; a daughter, Breanna S. Calliotte of Port Huron; her mother, Thelma Palmer and father, William Palmer of Port Huron; a brother, Derrick (Tiffany) Buffalo of Norfolk, Virginia; a granddaughter, Cassidy Rusch of Port Huron; grandmother, Ellen Mildred Banks of Smiths Creek; aunts, Carolyn Ellis of Hampton, Georgia, Virginia (Charles) Brady of Wales Township and Barbara Jackson of Port Huron; uncles, David (Jackie) Ellis of Southfield, Michigan, Charles (Lisa) Ellis, John (Jean) Ellis and Nicholas Ellis, all of Port Huron, Hezekiah (Donna) Miller of Smiths Creek, Charles Jackson of Smiths Creek; her significant other of nine years, David Watson of Canada; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, John and Essie Ellis; and aunts and uncles, Theodis and Linda Ellis, Perry Ellis and Sylvester and Jacqueline Hilliard.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Faith Christian Community Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor George Washington of Metropolitan Community Tabernacle Church will officiate.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on June 16, 2019