William A. Kirkendall
St. Clair Township - 86, passed away very unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Ascension River District Hospital, East China.
He was born to the late James F. and Mary (Morash) Kirkendall.
He was the beloved husband of Caroline Moore.
William served his country during the Korean Conflict. He served an apprenticeship with Sombur Machine and Tool before his 30-year career at Ford Motor Company as a Gauge Maker. William has been retired from Ford Motor Company for 24 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Caroline of 62 years are a son, William A. Kirkendall II (Lisa), Karen Reeves (Daniel), Kelly Glyshaw (Bill); six grandchildren, Joshua, David, Paul, Kyle, William III, and Ron; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Benjamin, Luke, Jonah, Penelope, Rosemary, Adalyn, and Connor.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Frank, Clarence, Harvey, Stanley, Harold, Bruce, Ralph, and Joseph.
Services for William are private and Interment will take place in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.
Memorials are suggested to Kids in Distress Services.
Arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2019