William A. Robinson Jr.



Burtchville - William Addison Robinson Jr., 81, of Burtchville, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.



He was born May 13, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, to the late Frances and William Robinson Sr. Bill married Carol MacPherson on March 31, 1956 in Port Huron.



William was a 1955 graduate of Port Huron High School. He began working for Harry Willis & Son as a young man and later became a master automotive technician and owner of the company. Bill was a talented artist who loved photography, painting, drawing, and building. He also enjoyed being outdoors and gardening and was a sports fanatic.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol; children, Kevin (Judy) Robinson, Brian (Julie) Robinson, William (Rebecca) Robinson III, Brenda Marone, and Pamela (Ron) Milutin; daughter-in-law, Maureen Robinson; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bernie (Charlotte) Deprez; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Robinson; and a sister, Jane Deprez.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Daniel Bakay will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Kevin Robinson, Brian Robinson, William Robinson III, Brian Clinkscales, Kenneth Robinson, and Dustin Swinson.



Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.



Bill's family would like to thank Dr. Haidar, Dr. Betrus, Dr. Dalal and their staffs as well as the staffs of Cardiology Associates, McLaren Port Huron, and Henry Ford Detroit for their incredibly compassionate care. Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary