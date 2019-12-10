Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
St. Clair, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
William Allen "Bill" Mau


1931 - 2019
William Allen "Bill" Mau Obituary
William "Bill" Allen Mau

St. Clair - William "Bill" Allen Mau, age 88 of St. Clair, was the youngest of four children to William H. Mau and Ethel Akred on July 29, 1931. William went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019 realizing his wish to die at home surrounded by loved ones.

William married his high school sweetheart, Dona F. Blivin, on May 16, 1954. Dona preceded him in death on September 9, 1987. He is survived by his four daughters, Leslie (James) Marker, Denise (Bruce) Anderson, Renee (Steve) Westrick, Michelle (Paul) Stubelt. His nine grandchildren Lorie (Brian) Ouellette, Julie (Jeremy) Sramek, Jamie (Jason) Moore; Monica (Brandon) Burt, Garrett Anderson; Mary (Pete) Larobardiere, Emily (Eric) Myers, Jason and Brian Stubelt. His fourteen great grandchildren: Audrie, Evan, Emma, Brendan, Nathan, Camryn, Courtney, Morgan, Ainsley, Audra, Milo, Maizie, Amelia, Ava. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, as well as many good friends.

William married Joanne Meyers Mattock on January 28, 1989. Joanne preceded him in death on September 11, 2000. They enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Florida. Bill retained close relationships within their blended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Ruth and Herbert Mau and Joyce Miller. William served on the USS Myles C. Fox destroyer in the US Navy during the Korean War and was very proud of his service to his County. A recent highlight of his life was visiting War Memorials during his trip to Washington DC sponsored by Talons Out Honor Flight. He enjoyed his 28 years of retirement after working 37 ½ years at Detroit Edison Company and was a longtime member of the Detroit Edison Athletic Association. He was a lifetime member of St. Peters Lutheran Church.

In 2002, William realized a lifelong dream of living on St. Clair River and enjoyed boating, fishing, watching passing freighters and various boat traffic. William enjoyed hunting and was an accomplished woodworker.

Funeral Service will be held Monday December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Monday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to service.

In lieu of flowers please consider, St. Peters Lutheran Church, Talons Out Organization or Smile Train. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
