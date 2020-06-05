William "Bart" Babcock
William "Bart" Babcock

Fort Gratiot - 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 9, 1940, son of the late Wendell and Betty (Bradbeer) Babcock.

William married Patricia Hutchings on September 12, 1959, at Grace Episcopal Church in Port Huron.

Bart graduated from Yale High School in 1958 and was an active member and usher at Lakeport Wesleyan Church. He was a long time farmer of various crops, beef and was a feed salesman for Swift Feeds. Bart was an avid deer and turkey hunter and liked playing cards. He was a passionate member of the NSSA, a Civil War reenactment group. Bart enjoyed coaching street hockey and girls softball teams, and he also played for the Cincinnati Reds farm baseball team. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife Patricia of 61 years are his children, Brenda Babcock of Fort Gratiot, Kimberly (Robert) Maskell of Fort Gratiot, Kristen Babcock of Perrysberg, Ohio, and Jennifer (Brent) Burgess of Croswell; grandchildren, Andrew Babcock, Kristyn Currier, Jamen Burgess, Jordyn Whetsel, and Paige Burgess; great-grandchildren, Auddi Handley and Xavier Currier; sister, Betty Lou Ramsey of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Karen Carey-Kimble, Julie Ramsey-Russell, Cheryl Hutchings, Doug (Kelly) Hutchings, and Scott (Christina) Hutchings.

Pallbearers will be Brent Burgess, Andrew Babcock, Jamen Burgess, Bob Maskell, and Hank Savalle. Honorary pallbearers will be Elroy Rix, Steve Howard, and Carl Balla.

He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Dave Ramsey and Ronald Hutchings; nephew, Chris Ramsey; and mother-in-law, Lillian Hutchings.

Memorials are suggested to Lakeport Wesleyan Church or to the donors choice of charities.

Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

To sign our online guestbook or share a memory please visit, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
