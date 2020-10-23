William C. Deligianis
Fort Gratiot - 90, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Bluewater Hospice Home in Marysville.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on June 29, 1930, son of the late Constantine and Athanasia (Adamopoulos) Deligianis.
Bill graduated from Port Huron High School and studied at the Junior College where he obtained his Associate's Degree. Bill was very active and played many sports during high school and college. During those years he helped at the family business, Diana Sweet Shop. After college Bill served his country with the United States Air Force before returning to own and operate the family business with his brother Leo. He retired in 2001 from the sweet shop and continued to manage his investments.
He is survived by his two brothers, Leo Deligianis of Lakeport and Dan Deligianis M.D. of Fort Gratiot; nieces and nephews, Robert Deligianis, Nicole Deligianis, Alex Georgopoulous, and Gaia Georgopoulous-Hoffman M.D.; and a great-niece, Stephanie Georgopoulous.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine and Athanasia Deligianis, and his sister, Deana Georgopoulous.
Remember friends as you pass by as you are now so once was I. As I am now you will be, prepare yourself to follow me.
Private family services were held and interment took place at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.
