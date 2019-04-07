Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Allied Veterans Cemetery
Port Huron - William Charles Turney, 92, of Port Huron, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.

He was born May 9, 1926 in Flint to the late William and Ellen Turney. He married Barbara O'Rourke on September 16, 1950 in Port Huron.

Mr. Turney was a decorated WWII Army Veteran who served in the Rhineland Central European Campaign under General George Patton and was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star Medal, and two Bronze Stars. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. He played hockey and baseball and was involved in coaching minor league hockey for many years. He played in the Post Office Golf League, and volunteered with the St. Clair County Sherriff's Department and Port Huron Police Department for many years. The William C. Turney Scholarship Fund was established by the City of Port Huron Police Department last year to honor his years of volunteer service. He was a member of Charles Hammond American Legion Post #8, Charles Schoor V.F. W. Post #796 and D.A.V. Chapter #12.

William is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Lynne Zalenski, Kathryn Turney, and Mike (Tami) Turney; five grandchildren, Jennifer Vasquez, Bill Holmes, Thomas (Danielle) Stover, Jessica Stover, and Kelly Turney; and great grandchild, Aspen Holmes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Turney.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 am-12:00 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Allied Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 pm. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the William C. Turney Scholarship Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
