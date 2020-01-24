|
William "Gary" Cargo Sr.
Port Huron - William "Gary" Cargo Sr., 79, of Port Huron, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was born August 21, 1940 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania to the late Merle and Audrey Cargo. He married Blanche Louise Wilson on February 7, 1961 in Elkton, Maryland. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2019.
Gary served in the United States Navy. He worked as a self-employed engraver, servicing local businesses for many years, and was a member of Westminster Church where he was Church Treasurer. He was a huge Steelers Football fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Wendy (David) Armbruster; a son, Gary (Colleen) Cargo Jr.; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) Palmateer, Justin (Tess) Cargo, and Mitchell and Ryleigh Armbruster; three great grandchildren, Ellie and Tucker Daggett, and Oliver Cargo; a sister, Susie (Tim) Bunish; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Westminster Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend Tim Anderson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful people that have cared for Gary during this difficult period. Of special mention are Brenda Delano, Edith Roskey, and Carol James.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020