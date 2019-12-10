Services
William Carlisle


1947 - 2019
William Carlisle Obituary
William Carlisle

Port Huron - 72, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on September 19, 1947, son of the late Albert and Marion (Farr) Carlisle.

He married Pamela Schultz in Port Huron on September 19,1970.

Bill attended Port Huron Area Schools and graduated from Port Huron Northern in 1966. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and served from 1967-1970. Bill attended Kendall School of Design and became an interior designer. He worked at independent Floor Covering from 1975-1984 and created the design studio in the store. In 1984 Bill became the owner of Fountains Custom Interiors (FCI) and was the current owner presently.

Bill was a member of the Blue Water Region Antique Automobile Club of America and owned a 1937 Chevrolet. Bill was also a member of the the Blue Water Area Woodturners Club. Bill was a huge collector of the Disney Cars movie collectibles. Growing up he played hockey in the Port Huron Minor Hockey Association.

Surviving in addition to his wife Pamela of 49 years are his three sons, William D. (Harmony) Carlisle, Corey W. (Cheryl) Carlisle, and Chadwick F. Carlisle all of Port Huron; grandchildren, Jordan Carlisle, Melanie (John) Peters, William Carlisle, Brandan Carlisle, Michael (Kesha) Kelly, and Nichole Kelly; great-grandson, Landin; several great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Carlisle; cousins, Bob Carlisle, Bethann Price, Bob (Kay) Carlisle; as well as many dear friends.

Bill's sons and grandsons will be pallbearers.

Private family services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to or to the donor's choice of charities.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
