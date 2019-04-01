|
William Chivas
Marine City - William Cruickshank Chivas III, 71, of Detroit entered eternal life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home in Marine City. Bill was born on October 24, 1947 in Detroit. Bill was a Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Henry Ford High School. After his graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country in Vietnam on the USS Polk County. He then spent his career as a member of Ironworkers Local 25. Bill was proud of many buildings he was a part of putting up over the years; the most iconic being the Renaissance Center in Downtown Detroit. Bill survived by his sister, Carolyn Chivas; and his daughters, Suzanne (Richard Cory) Law of Livonia, Laura Chivas of Chesterfield and Jennifer (Brent Lisco) Chivas of Cottrellville. He is also the proud Papa of seven grandchildren, Alexander, John, Margaret (Vincenzo Lindley), Madison, Drake, Laney, and Matheo. Bill will be missed by his life-long friend, Brad; buddies, Jimmy and Tom; and Yvonne, who brought him much Joy. Visitation will be at Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. A Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Blue Water Hospice, 1430 Military Street, Port Huron, 48060. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2019