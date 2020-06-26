William Collier
Smiths Creek - Mr. William Collier age, 58, of Smiths Creek, went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020.

William was born on January 3, 1962, in Port Huron.

He married Tricia Lee Samson, on May 2, 2004 in Smith Creek.

William enjoyed working on his yard, cars, and his motorcycles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. William also enjoyed listening and dancing to music, drawing, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia Collier, mother, Dorothy Collier, son and daughter in law, William (Lindsey) Knight, son and daughter in law, Christopher (Amanda) Collier, son and daughter in law, Jovan (Dawnn) McClarty, son and daughter in law, Darryl (Jennifer) Collier, daughter, Ashley Collier, daughter, Christine Brown, daughter and son in law, Taylor (Andy) Winters, daughter, Nevada Kelly, Daughter, Jessica Collier, son Devin Pozdrowski, 20 grandchildren, Keana, Trey, Summer, Callie, Nevaeh, Braydin, Sophia, Darryl, Tyasia, Daron, Deon, Ayshawn, Ashton, Ava, Aubrey, Wilfred, Kaeden, Aniyah, Kameryn, Karter, baby Kelly to be born soon, brother John Collier Jr., sister, Mary Meadows, sister and brother in law, Sarah (Darrel) Talbert, sister and brother in law, Barbie (Cliff) Miller, several nieces, nephews, aunts uncles, and cousins.

William is preceded in death by his father, Reverend John Collier.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
