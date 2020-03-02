Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
William Edward Miskell

William Edward Miskell Obituary
William Edward Miskell

Port Huron - William Edward Miskell, 92, of Port Huron, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was born April 9, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bill served in the U.S. Army, sailed on a Great Lakes freighter and retired from Grand Trunk Western Railroad.

He is survived by two sons, William Gene Miskell (Janine Cherry) and Daniel Gerald (Tammy) Miskell; his younger sister, Geraldine Gierman; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-City Nutrition, Port Huron. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
