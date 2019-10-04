|
William G. "Bill" Budinger
Port Huron Township - William Gordon "Bill" Budinger, 65, of Port Huron Township, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Blue Water Hospice Home surrounded by his family due to complications from his lung transplant.
He was born November 24, 1953 in St. Clair to the late William W. and Twila E. Budinger. He married Debra A. Ruiz on October 15, 1976 in Port Huron.
Bill was a Terminal Operator for Plains Midstream in St. Clair for many years. He enjoyed visiting the casino, going up north, watching the freighters, and spending time with his family. Bill will be remembered for his larger than life personality.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra; son, William M. Budinger; siblings, Linda (Robert) Wessel, Nancy (Del) Sherman, and Pam (Lanny) Brown; brothers-in-law, Larry Blaszczuk, Domingo (Jerie) Ruiz and David (Pam) Ruiz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Blaszczuk.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Drew Mills will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Woodland Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 4, 2019