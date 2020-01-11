|
|
William G. Rock
Marysville - William George Rock 85, of Marysville, died Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was born January 13, 1934 in Port Huron to the late George A. and Anna M. Rock. He married Nancy Dentel on September 7, 1956 in Port Huron.
William served in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University and a Master's of Education Degree from Wayne State University. He taught in the Port Huron Area School District for 40 years until his retirement in June, 1995. William was an active member at First United Methodist Church, serving on many committees over a period of sixty years. He served on the board of E & A Credit Union for 29 years. William enjoyed sports, especially basketball and baseball and liked gardening, hunting and fishing. He especially loved family get-togethers.
William is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; five children, William F. (Carol) Rock, Michael D. (Roseann) Rock, Timothy A. (Julie) Rock, and Heather A. (David) Rispler, Karee L. (Gene) Harrison; eleven grandchildren, Alexander (Sanne) Rock, William Jordan (Kayla) Rock, Meghan Rock, Joshua (Stacie) Rock, Thomas (Melissa) Rock, Max Rispler, Caleb Rispler, Kacie Rispler, Jessica (Brian) Hartl, Jacqueline Harrison, and Robert Harrison; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cora, Brooklyn, Graham, Gavin, Miles, and Linus William; his mother, Donna Rock; two sisters, Sally Wacker and Charlene (Doug) Ackerman. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Rock.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in First United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend LuAnn Rourke and the Reverend John Huhtala will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or McLaren Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020