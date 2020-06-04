William H. Bradshaw III
Wales Township - William H. Bradshaw III, age 38, of Wales Township, passed away on June 2, 2020, in his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on August 21, 1981, to William and Jeannie Bradshaw.
Bill was a family man who loved to fish and hunt with his two boys. He graduated from Yale High School and worked at TEC-Tool for many years until he could no longer work.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Marian, two sons, James and Aiden, his parents, sister, Sherri (Cory) Bernardo, mother-in-law, Vickie Modrich (Phil) Yerty, 2 brothers-in-law, Jason (Julie) and Jeremy (Athena), 3 sisters-in-law, Carrie (Steve), Rebecca (Wesley) and Carolyn (Jason), many nieces and nephews, grandparents, William and Janet Bradshaw and Bessie Campbell, along with many more family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Michael Mark Modrich and grandfather, Archie Campbell.
Services will be at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.