William H. Hunter
Smiths Creek - William H. Hunter, 80, of Smiths Creek, sadly passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
He was born July 20, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Harley and Jean Hunter.
Bill was a 1957 Marysville High School graduate. He was captain of the All State football team that went undefeated his senior year. He attended MSU and remained a dedicated fan his entire life. A lifetime resident of Smiths Creek, he owned and operated H & H Excavating, before owning and proudly operating the Pink Elephant Bar for over 40 years. If you ever visited, you were sure to know, and to be made to feel, as if "you're only a stranger once."
Bill was a wise, adventurous man who truly enjoyed raising and harness racing his thoroughbreds. He loved traveling, playing golf, watching football, placing a good bet, and drinking a cold bud.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Faith Hunter, who he affectionately called "The Good Wife"; his daughter Jill (Denny) Hunter; nephew David; and his inherited family, Allen, Lonnie (Cheryl), Carrie (Matt) and Carter Smith. He was proud of all 16 of the grandchildren and always looked forward to sharing his treats with all nine of the great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hunter; and his parents Harley and Jean Hunter.
He gave so much to so many. It was Bill's kindness, his selflessness, and his thoughtfulness that made him truly one of a kind. He shaped the lives of many of his friends and family members and left this world undoubtedly a much better place. May we all strive to be a little bit more like Bill Hunter every day.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill Hunter's life will be announced later this spring.
A small example of Bill's generosity started 36 years ago, and has become an annual fundraiser for Leader Dog for the Blind, which has continued to expand over the decades. His family requests that memorial contributions be made to Leader Dog for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, in honor of Bill.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020