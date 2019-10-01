|
William Hale
Marine City - William "Bill" Hale, age 85, of Marine City went to be with his Lord on September 30, 2019. He was born in Liberty, Kentucky on February 1, 1934 to the late Frebert and Opal Hale.
Bill served his country in the United States Air Force, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Kentucky. He spent his entire professional career with Ford Motor Company as an industrial engineer. He enjoyed auto racing, boating, and playing the fiddle. Bill was a member of Columbus Bible Church and an active participant at the Washington Life Center.
He is survived by his brothers; Jerry (Sally) Hale of Danville, KY and Willard (Barbara) Hale of Indianapolis, IN; five nephews, a niece and a devoted friend, Elaine Parmentier.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Arvin C. Hale.
A Celebration of life will be observed on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home with visiting from 10 a.m. till time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made out to The Washington Life Center 403 N. Mary St. Marine City, MI 48039. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019