Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hale


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hale Obituary
William Hale

Marine City - William "Bill" Hale, age 85, of Marine City went to be with his Lord on September 30, 2019. He was born in Liberty, Kentucky on February 1, 1934 to the late Frebert and Opal Hale.

Bill served his country in the United States Air Force, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Kentucky. He spent his entire professional career with Ford Motor Company as an industrial engineer. He enjoyed auto racing, boating, and playing the fiddle. Bill was a member of Columbus Bible Church and an active participant at the Washington Life Center.

He is survived by his brothers; Jerry (Sally) Hale of Danville, KY and Willard (Barbara) Hale of Indianapolis, IN; five nephews, a niece and a devoted friend, Elaine Parmentier.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Arvin C. Hale.

A Celebration of life will be observed on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home with visiting from 10 a.m. till time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made out to The Washington Life Center 403 N. Mary St. Marine City, MI 48039. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now