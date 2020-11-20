William Harford Balkwill
Port Huron - William Harford Balkwill, 97, a lifelong resident of Port Huron, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, November 16, 2020, on the eve of his 98th birthday.
He was born November 17, 1922 in Port Huron to the late William A. and Lydia Balkwill. William was known as "Sonny" to everyone because there were three William Balkwills at one time.
William graduated from Port Huron High School in 1940. His 80th reunion was this year along with his nephew William's 50th reunion. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 where he served his country during WWII in the South Pacific. He was involved in the battles of Guam, Mariana Island and Okinawa, between October 16, 1942 through December 12, 1945. William was a life member of VFW May O'Brien Post 8465. He then worked at the Shell station at 10th and Griswold and at Mueller Brass, where he later retired.
He enjoyed nature and animals and loved his dog, Lady. Sonny would stop along the road and pick up turtles and rescue them. He always was kind to all animals and made sure they were fed. Uncle Bill, as he was called, would pick his three nephews up on Sundays and take them swimming, hiking and to the park. He was a Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle that will be forever cherished. He will be loved, missed and remembered by many.
Sonny is survived by three nephews, Richard Jr. "Skip" (Shirley) Balkwill of Pennsylvania and Thomas (Kathy) Balkwill and William "Bill" (Gail) Balkwill, all of Florida; cousin, Sally Bowling or Virginia; and countless great nieces and nephews; neighbors, Ann and Ken Crorey; and many dear friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard P. Sr.; sister-in-law, Jean; and niece, Lynda, all of Port Huron.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW May O'Brien Post 8465 or any animal rescue center.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.