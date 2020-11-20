William "Bill" I. Roberts
Port Huron - William "Bill" Ivor Roberts, age 62, of Port Huron passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020
He was a loving family man. Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, 2 daughters and 9 grandchildren along with 2 sisters.
Bill enjoyed life by camping with his family and bowling. One of his favorite pass times was watching wrestling with his daughter, Kristina and her husband. Playing video games was a way that Bill would relax and unwind on his days off from his job as a security guard. He did that for many years. Bills eldest daughter, Leila enjoyed lazy afternoons just talking with her dad about life.
Bill will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
