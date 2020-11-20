1/1
William I. "Bill" Roberts
William "Bill" I. Roberts

Port Huron - William "Bill" Ivor Roberts, age 62, of Port Huron passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020

He was a loving family man. Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, 2 daughters and 9 grandchildren along with 2 sisters.

Bill enjoyed life by camping with his family and bowling. One of his favorite pass times was watching wrestling with his daughter, Kristina and her husband. Playing video games was a way that Bill would relax and unwind on his days off from his job as a security guard. He did that for many years. Bills eldest daughter, Leila enjoyed lazy afternoons just talking with her dad about life.

Bill will be missed by all of his family and friends.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
