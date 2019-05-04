|
William "Bill" Irwin
Kimball - William "Bill" Oliver Irwin, age 95, of Kimball, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 5, 1924, to the late David and Charlotte (Cowen) Irwin.
Bill was in the United State Marine Corps in World War II. He was honorably discharged on October 30, 1945. Bill worked at the family business, Irwin Supply Company for many years. He was involved in many organizations, A life member of the Elks, American Legion Post #8, VFW Post #796, Eagles and the Marine Corp Club. He was an avid bowler, loved to play cards and read. Bill enjoyed life, his friends and always shared a smile.
Bill married Virginia Schave on September 21, 1976, in Nashville, TN
Surviving in addition to his wife of 47 years, Virginia "Ginny" Irwin; children, Thomas Irwin; Carolyn (Steve Klers) Irwin, Denice (Thom) Edington, Tammy (Brian) Lumpford; grandchildren, William (Sayang) Irwin, Amber (Will) Carroll, Tracy (Chris) Dunsmore, Thom Edington, Sara (Dan) Duman, Bradley (Lindsey) Eldridge; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Sydney, Axel, Levi, Liam, Kayla, Trevor, DJ, Kiali, Mariah, Brandon, and Deagan; one brother, Roger (Phyllis) Irwin.
Preceding William in death is a brother, Robert Irwin, sister, Marie Weston.
The family honors the memory of William and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home -North. On Monday, May 6, 2019, visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorial are suggested to American Legion Post #8.
Published in The Times Herald on May 4, 2019